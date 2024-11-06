Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 106 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

