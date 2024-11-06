Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $162,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993,963 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 453,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,820,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 543,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,877,000 after purchasing an additional 395,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

