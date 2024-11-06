Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

