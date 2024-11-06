Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.86.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

AMETEK stock opened at $182.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

