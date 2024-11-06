Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.09 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

