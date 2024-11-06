Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.