Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $68.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

