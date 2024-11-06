Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.84 and traded as high as C$15.07. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 272,188 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

