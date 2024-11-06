CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $307.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.60 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 445.77, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

