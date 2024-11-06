Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.81. The company had a trading volume of 479,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins has a 1 year low of $214.57 and a 1 year high of $370.21. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

