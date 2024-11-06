CXApp (CXAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.
CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 167.12% and a negative net margin of 674.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.
CXApp Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of CXApp stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. CXApp has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About CXApp
CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.
