DA Davidson Cuts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $48.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

