DA Davidson Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to “Neutral”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.50.
Medifast Stock Performance
MED stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Medifast has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.50. Medifast had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.
