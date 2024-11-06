Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $518.00 and last traded at $518.00, with a volume of 3189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $509.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 199.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

