David W. Mason Sells 1,589 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $20,879.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,210.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. 260,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

