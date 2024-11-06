Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $877,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,546 shares in the company, valued at $78,187,223.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Buckle Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 351,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,345. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the first quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Buckle by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

