Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $163.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Freshpet stock opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,299,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

