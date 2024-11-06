Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

