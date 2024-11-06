Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 74.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

