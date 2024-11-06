Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.13 and last traded at $70.13. 595,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,208,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

