Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 118,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

