Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Masco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 445,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. 376,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,593. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.