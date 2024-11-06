Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.90. 4,334,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

