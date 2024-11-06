Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $276,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 929,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,913. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

