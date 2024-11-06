Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.690-1.730 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.27.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -361.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.