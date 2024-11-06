Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.690-1.730 EPS.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.27.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -361.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Emmett
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AMD: The AI Disruptor – Is It Time to Follow Big Tech’s Lead?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Signal Big Upside: Top 3 Stocks to Watch Right Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bears Misjudged These 3 ETFs: Where Investors Can Find Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.