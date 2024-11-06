Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.72 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 29.58 ($0.39). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.39), with a volume of 2,159,952 shares changing hands.

Duke Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 29.50, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.52. The company has a market capitalization of £125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Duke Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Duke Capital Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

