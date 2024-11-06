DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-3.900 EPS.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of DD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

