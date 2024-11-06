Dynacor Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$207.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.31 million. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Equities analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.