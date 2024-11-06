Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of DLNG opened at $3.85 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
