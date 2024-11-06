Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $110,230.20 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 6,705 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $110,230.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,582.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 21,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

