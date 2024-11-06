Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,996. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
