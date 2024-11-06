Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,996. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

