eCash Price Tops $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. eCash has a market cap of $669.81 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,422.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00492595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,780,395,297,584 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

