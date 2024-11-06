Edelcoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.53 Billion (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Edelcoin has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $16,015.55 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,143.70 or 1.00333932 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,225.34 or 0.99091173 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.78742012 USD and is up 14.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,838.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.