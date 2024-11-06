Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $685.08 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $24.83 or 0.00033543 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $685.08 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,029.58 or 0.99992089 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,794.63 or 0.98324037 BTC.
About Elrond
Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,586,642 coins. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
