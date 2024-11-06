Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $398,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.