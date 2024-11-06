Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after buying an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360,439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after buying an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

