Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,893. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

