Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.10 and traded as high as C$7.20. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 829,848 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

