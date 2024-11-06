Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $425,285.04 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Energi has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $425,285.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00035410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,349,896 coins and its circulating supply is 82,349,761 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.