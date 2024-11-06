Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Sells C$75,000.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

TSE ESI opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.47. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

