Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The company traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 116194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

In other news, Director Donna Jeanne Carson bought 17,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$50,061.41. In related news, Director Donna Jeanne Carson acquired 17,443 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$50,061.41. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

