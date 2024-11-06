Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $164.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

