Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Fractal Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fractal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,120 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 10.2% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $60,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

