EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

