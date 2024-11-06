Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 473826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

