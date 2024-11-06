Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GTLS FY2024 Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

