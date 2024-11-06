Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NSSC Q2 Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.