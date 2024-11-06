Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $72.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Compass Point upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE ELS opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

