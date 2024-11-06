Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139,251.50 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $56.16 million and $139,251.50 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,665.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.13 or 0.00501081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00093980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00218008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00020472 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,276,798 coins and its circulating supply is 78,277,785 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.