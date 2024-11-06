Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $219.15 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $219.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.07 or 0.00025668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,297.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00496491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00093514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00067683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,439,760 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

